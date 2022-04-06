11,700 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Acquired by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 35,279 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 14,600 shares in the last quarter. Account Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $361,000. OTA Financial Group L.P. lifted its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 57.4% during the 4th quarter. OTA Financial Group L.P. now owns 532,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,644,000 after buying an additional 194,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Sprott Physical Gold Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000.

Shares of PHYS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.29. The stock had a trading volume of 71,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,566,412. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a 1-year low of $13.55 and a 1-year high of $16.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.45.

Sprott Physical Gold Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical gold bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Gold Trust was formed on August 28, 2009 and is domiciled in Canada.

