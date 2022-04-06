12,914 Shares in Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 12,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Relay Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 10.3% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 14,016.7% in the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 4,205 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Relay Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Relay Therapeutics alerts:

In related news, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 22,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $481,494.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,856 shares of company stock valued at $2,184,079 over the last 90 days. 4.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ RLAY opened at $31.84 on Wednesday. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.05 and a 12 month high of $38.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.58.

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $0.57 million during the quarter. Relay Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 12,012.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.49%. Analysts forecast that Relay Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RLAY. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Relay Therapeutics from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Relay Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.43.

Relay Therapeutics Profile (Get Rating)

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RLAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Relay Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Relay Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.