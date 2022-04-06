14,189 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1,450.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.
In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.
SAIA stock opened at $221.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.64.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.
About Saia (Get Rating)
Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Saia (SAIA)
- 3 Insurance Stocks Worth Dipping into During Tough Economic Times
- El Pollo Loco Stock is not a Crazy Long
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating).
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.