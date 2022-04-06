14,189 Shares in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA) Acquired by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,782,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Saia during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 21.9% during the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 339 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Saia by 59.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 539 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Saia by 1,450.0% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, Director Richard D. Odell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.79, for a total transaction of $4,346,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Di-Ann Eisnor sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.90, for a total transaction of $161,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,524 shares of company stock worth $5,623,116 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Saia from $363.00 to $377.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Saia from $400.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Saia presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.15.

SAIA stock opened at $221.77 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Saia, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.02 and a twelve month high of $365.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $270.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $289.64.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.23. Saia had a net margin of 11.06% and a return on equity of 22.60%. The business had revenue of $617.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $600.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 12.24 EPS for the current year.

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 400 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated 176 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,600 tractors and 19,300 trailers.

