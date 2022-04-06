14,345 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 14,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. MCF Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 384.6% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 369.0% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,225 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $22.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,205,981 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,985,609. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.85. iShares Silver Trust has a 1 year low of $19.80 and a 1 year high of $26.43.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

