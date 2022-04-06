$15.73 Million in Sales Expected for Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) will report $15.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Agenus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $12.50 million to $19.70 million. Agenus posted sales of $11.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Agenus will report full year sales of $59.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $79.13 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $97.62 million, with estimates ranging from $50.00 million to $150.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Agenus.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $20.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.73 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) EPS.

AGEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Agenus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Agenus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. B. Riley reduced their price target on Agenus from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on Agenus from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

AGEN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.59. The company had a trading volume of 87,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,901,111. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.51. The company has a market cap of $666.02 million, a P/E ratio of -14.39 and a beta of 1.15. Agenus has a 1 year low of $2.34 and a 1 year high of $6.79.

In related news, insider Steven J. O’day sold 38,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $118,357.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 71.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,170,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,170,000 after purchasing an additional 8,857,832 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,649,673 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,957 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,791,454 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,405,000 after purchasing an additional 154,875 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 5,005,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Agenus by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,099,752 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,201,000 after purchasing an additional 485,391 shares during the last quarter. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Agenus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Agenus (AGEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.