1,705 Shares in Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $194,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GWRE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Guidewire Software in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 47.6% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Guidewire Software by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GWRE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. JMP Securities raised shares of Guidewire Software from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 18th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $144.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $101.00 to $97.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Guidewire Software from $146.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.11.

In other news, CEO Michael George Rosenbaum sold 3,806 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total value of $334,623.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Jeffrey Elliott Cooper sold 1,234 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.92, for a total transaction of $108,493.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,087 shares of company stock worth $721,847 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of GWRE opened at $93.86 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.57. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a twelve month low of $81.38 and a twelve month high of $130.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -60.17 and a beta of 1.34.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The technology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.14. Guidewire Software had a negative net margin of 16.97% and a negative return on equity of 6.50%. The company had revenue of $204.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

Guidewire Software, Inc provides software products for property and casualty insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite comprising Guidewire PolicyCenter, BillingCenter, and ClaimCenter applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

