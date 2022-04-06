$18.50 Million in Sales Expected for The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER) This Quarter

Analysts expect The Alkaline Water Company Inc. (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) to post sales of $18.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alkaline Water’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.00 million. Alkaline Water reported sales of $11.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 61.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alkaline Water will report full year sales of $62.44 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $62.40 million to $62.48 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.74 million, with estimates ranging from $74.00 million to $87.47 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Alkaline Water.

Get Alkaline Water alerts:

Alkaline Water (NASDAQ:WTER – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.00 million. Alkaline Water had a negative return on equity of 294.08% and a negative net margin of 59.37%.

Shares of NASDAQ:WTER traded down $0.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,283,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 923,949. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $95.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 2.02. Alkaline Water has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $2.35.

About Alkaline Water (Get Rating)

The Alkaline Water Co, Inc engages in the business of distributing, marketing and selling of bottled alkaline water in the Untied States of America. It offers retail consumers bottled alkaline water in 1-gallon, 3-liter, 1.5-liter, 1-liter, 700ml, and 500ml sizes under the trade name Alkaline88. The firm also offers retail consumers flavor infused bottled water in the 500-milliliter size in six flavors: Raspberry, Watermelon, Lemon, Lemon Lime, Peach Mango, and Blood Orange.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alkaline Water (WTER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Alkaline Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alkaline Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.