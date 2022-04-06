1,917 Shares in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 1,917 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 475 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Toll Brothers by 235.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TOL. Raymond James dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Bank of America upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Toll Brothers from $61.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.44.

NYSE TOL opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.64, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.58. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $47.01 and a twelve month high of $75.61. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.66 and a 200 day moving average of $59.95.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 9.86%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.52%.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and cater to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

