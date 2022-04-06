1irstcoin Market Capitalization Achieves $787,695.12 (FST)

1irstcoin (FST) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on April 6th. During the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market cap of $787,695.12 and approximately $3,514.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0199 or 0.00000045 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000600 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001845 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000423 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000060 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000400 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000970 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,680,709 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

1irstcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

