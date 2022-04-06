$2.36 EPS Expected for Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE:OVV – Get Rating) will report earnings of $2.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Ovintiv’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.88 to $2.93. Ovintiv reported earnings per share of $1.10 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 114.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ovintiv will report full year earnings of $9.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.27 to $12.49. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $9.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.87 to $11.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Ovintiv.

OVV has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ovintiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ovintiv from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America cut Ovintiv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Scotiabank upgraded Ovintiv from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on Ovintiv from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

In other news, Director Howard John Mayson sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total value of $105,798.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OVV. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 318.4% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 797,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,775,000 after buying an additional 606,969 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 15.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 282,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,899,000 after buying an additional 37,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Ovintiv by 44.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,856,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,435,000 after buying an additional 568,546 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,206,000. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Ovintiv during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 75.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ovintiv stock traded down $1.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $50.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,689,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,100,821. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.15. Ovintiv has a 12-month low of $21.07 and a 12-month high of $56.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.25 and a beta of 3.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -35.24%.

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

