$2.60 Earnings Per Share Expected for MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) will announce $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for MKS Instruments’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.58 to $2.64. MKS Instruments reported earnings per share of $2.56 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MKS Instruments will report full year earnings of $11.53 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.40 to $11.70. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $13.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.10 to $13.56. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for MKS Instruments.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm had revenue of $763.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on MKS Instruments from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.67.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its position in MKS Instruments by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 34,111 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,148,000 after acquiring an additional 8,016 shares during the last quarter. Central Securities Corp bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $12,073,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its position in MKS Instruments by 84.3% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 18,800 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,837,000 after acquiring an additional 8,600 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $1,616,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $4,592,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MKSI traded down $4.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $128.68. 9,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,858. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $155.57. MKS Instruments has a twelve month low of $132.93 and a twelve month high of $198.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.89%.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

