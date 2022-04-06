21,470 Shares in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK) Acquired by Riverwater Partners LLC

Riverwater Partners LLC acquired a new stake in USA Truck, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 21,470 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,000. Riverwater Partners LLC owned approximately 0.24% of USA Truck as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in USA Truck by 246.5% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of USA Truck during the 4th quarter worth $72,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth $103,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of USA Truck during the 3rd quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in USA Truck by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,413 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 49.53% of the company’s stock.

Get USA Truck alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on USAK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USA Truck from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of USA Truck from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of USA Truck from $27.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of USA Truck in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

USA Truck stock opened at $16.06 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.50. The company has a market cap of $142.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. USA Truck, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.01 and a 52-week high of $29.09.

USA Truck (NASDAQ:USAK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $200.85 million for the quarter. USA Truck had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 26.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that USA Truck, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About USA Truck (Get Rating)

USA Truck, Inc engages in the provision of transportation of general commodities. It operates through the following segments: Trucking and USAT Logistics. The Trucking segment includes one-way truckload, and dedicated freight motor carrier services. The USAT Logistics segment offers freight brokerage, logistics and rail intermodal services.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for USA Truck Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USA Truck and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.