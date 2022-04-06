21,480 Shares in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Acquired by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 21,480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,466,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after buying an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,953,453 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,005,768,000 after buying an additional 1,648,533 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,221,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,195,000 after buying an additional 243,914 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 17,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VGK opened at $62.41 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $55.11 and a 1 year high of $70.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.90.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

