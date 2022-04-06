231,662 Shares in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Acquired by Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 231,662 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,487,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC owned about 0.07% of WEC Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 72.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WEC opened at $101.73 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.84 and a 1 year high of $102.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.75, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $94.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.71.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.03. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.64% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research note on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of WEC Energy Group in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.22.

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

