272,759 Shares in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Bought by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC purchased a new position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 272,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,277,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 12.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,397,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,726,000 after acquiring an additional 473,611 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 13.1% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 165.3% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after acquiring an additional 55,595 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 7.5% during the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 3,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 19.5% during the third quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 392,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,694,000 after acquiring an additional 64,192 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.15% of the company’s stock.
In other news, CTO Patricia Verduin sold 51,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.39, for a total transaction of $4,217,873.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Cahill sold 5,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total transaction of $448,149.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 127,080 shares of company stock worth $10,443,094. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
NYSE:CL traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $77.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,655,985. Colgate-Palmolive has a 1 year low of $72.20 and a 1 year high of $85.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.46 and a 200-day moving average of $78.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41.
Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 308.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.
Colgate-Palmolive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, March 10th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is 70.31%.
Colgate-Palmolive Profile
Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.
