$325.40 Million in Sales Expected for Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) will report sales of $325.40 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Qualtrics International’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $326.00 million and the lowest is $324.97 million. Qualtrics International reported sales of $238.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Qualtrics International will report full-year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.69 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Qualtrics International.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $316.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $297.65 million. Qualtrics International had a negative return on equity of 198.58% and a negative net margin of 98.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Qualtrics International in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Qualtrics International from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Qualtrics International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Qualtrics International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.29.

Shares of XM traded down $0.98 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.04. 834,864 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,032,490. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $29.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.42. The company has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.60. Qualtrics International has a 1-year low of $22.72 and a 1-year high of $49.03.

In related news, Director Vi (Gp) L.L.C. Slta bought 8,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.75 per share, with a total value of $242,736.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 693,047 shares of company stock valued at $19,483,020. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,686,000. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualtrics International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,189,000 after purchasing an additional 315,327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualtrics International by 39.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,158,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,824,000 after purchasing an additional 886,261 shares during the last quarter. 15.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

