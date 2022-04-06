350 Shares in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Acquired by Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 350 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $613,550,000 after acquiring an additional 958,753 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 210.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 646,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $348,972,000 after buying an additional 438,702 shares during the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $181,491,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 2,692.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 313,801 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $201,843,000 after buying an additional 302,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,720,073 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,392,825,000 after buying an additional 295,602 shares during the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total value of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price target on Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $645.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit from $696.00 to $588.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $580.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $623.45.

Intuit stock opened at $496.05 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $493.04 and its 200 day moving average is $563.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market cap of $140.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.12. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $385.66 and a one year high of $716.86.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. Intuit’s revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

