$373.70 Million in Sales Expected for Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) to post sales of $373.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Dorman Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $365.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $381.62 million. Dorman Products reported sales of $288.01 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 29.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will report full year sales of $1.61 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.62 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.67 billion to $1.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dorman Products.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The auto parts company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $398.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.44 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 9.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on DORM. StockNews.com raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dorman Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised Dorman Products from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd.

NASDAQ:DORM traded down $0.89 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.05. 72,213 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,663. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.62 and its 200-day moving average is $102.36. Dorman Products has a 12-month low of $88.43 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Dorman Products by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 301,442 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $28,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 3.6% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,824 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $558,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 39,789 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Dorman Products by 176.4% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 27,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,630,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Dorman Products by 12.9% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 86,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $8,999,000 after purchasing an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry worldwide. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

