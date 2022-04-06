$4.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) to announce sales of $4.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Southwest Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $4.46 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $4.72 billion. Southwest Airlines posted sales of $2.05 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.4%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Southwest Airlines will report full-year sales of $21.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $22.80 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $24.76 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.47 billion to $26.48 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Southwest Airlines.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUVGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a negative return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($1.29) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LUV. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. MKM Partners downgraded Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Susquehanna cut Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Argus cut their target price on Southwest Airlines from $58.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Southwest Airlines from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.94.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $1,328,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,312,000. Crake Asset Management LLP increased its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 284.6% during the third quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $55,752,000 after acquiring an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Southwest Airlines by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,815,980 shares of the airline’s stock worth $120,637,000 after buying an additional 795,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP acquired a new position in Southwest Airlines in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,581,000. Institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LUV traded down $0.72 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.21. 6,808,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,963,763. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84. Southwest Airlines has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

