$4.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Rating) to post earnings of $4.69 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Fourteen analysts have issued estimates for Bread Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.63. Bread Financial reported earnings of $6.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 25.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Bread Financial will report full-year earnings of $11.79 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.64 to $19.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $12.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.17 to $13.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Bread Financial.
Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bread Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday.
Bread Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bread Financial Holdings Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for approximately 130 private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships to approximately 500 small-and medium-sized businesses merchants; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.
