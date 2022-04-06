$425.07 Million in Sales Expected for Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Healthcare Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) to report $425.07 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Healthcare Services Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $423.80 million and the highest is $426.90 million. Healthcare Services Group reported sales of $407.75 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Healthcare Services Group will report full year sales of $1.73 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Healthcare Services Group.

Healthcare Services Group (NASDAQ:HCSG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.10). Healthcare Services Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The business had revenue of $420.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $419.01 million.

HCSG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Healthcare Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Healthcare Services Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.38.

HCSG opened at $17.65 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 0.36. Healthcare Services Group has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $32.96.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.2113 dividend. This is a boost from Healthcare Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Healthcare Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 137.10%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCSG. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Healthcare Services Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 52,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 711 shares during the period. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 15,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 60,953 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 7,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP raised its position in shares of Healthcare Services Group by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 12,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares in the last quarter.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments of nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary.

