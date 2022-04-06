443 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 977.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $148.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.13 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $118.20 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.74.
Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.21.
About Spotify Technology (Get Rating)
Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spotify Technology (SPOT)
- Trading Volume is Picking Up On These 3 Buys
- 3 Swing Trades With Good Upside
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.