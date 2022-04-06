443 Shares in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) Acquired by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,185,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 214,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,440,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 977.9% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 44,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,826,000 after acquiring an additional 40,799 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 56.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $148.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.13 and a beta of 1.66. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 1-year low of $118.20 and a 1-year high of $305.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $153.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.74.

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 1.27% and a negative net margin of 0.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.79) EPS. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $358.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $385.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Spotify Technology from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Spotify Technology from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.21.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

