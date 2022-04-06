$46.95 Million in Sales Expected for Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Business First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) will announce $46.95 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Business First Bancshares’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $46.81 million and the highest estimate coming in at $47.09 million. Business First Bancshares posted sales of $45.39 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 3.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Business First Bancshares will report full-year sales of $208.63 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $207.52 million to $209.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $230.56 million, with estimates ranging from $225.35 million to $235.78 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Business First Bancshares.

Get Business First Bancshares alerts:

Business First Bancshares (NASDAQ:BFST – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $45.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.60 million. Business First Bancshares had a net margin of 25.28% and a return on equity of 12.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Business First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th.

Business First Bancshares stock traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,202. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $479.20 million, a P/E ratio of 9.45 and a beta of 0.85. Business First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $21.36 and a twelve month high of $29.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.58.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Business First Bancshares’s payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, Director Rick D. Day bought 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.08 per share, with a total value of $28,340.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Gerard White sold 3,000 shares of Business First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $80,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BFST. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Business First Bancshares by 1,305.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 12,879 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Business First Bancshares by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,870 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Business First Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth $284,000. 32.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Business First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)

Business First Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of banking products and services through its subsidiary. The firm offers commercial and personal banking, treasury management, and wealth solutions services. The company was founded on July 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Business First Bancshares (BFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Business First Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Business First Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.