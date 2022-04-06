464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU) Shares Up 0.3%

464304 (AGU.TO) (TSE:AGU – Get Rating) (NYSE:AGU)’s stock price shot up 0.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$147.09 and last traded at C$144.58. 4,587,250 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 1,420% from the average session volume of 301,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$144.10.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$144.58.

464304 (AGU.TO) Company Profile (TSE:AGU)

Agrium Inc is a Canada-based global producer and distributor of agricultural products, services and solutions. The Company produces nitrogen, potash and phosphate fertilizers, with a combined wholesale nutrient capacity of approximately 11 million tones. Agrium Inc supplies main products and services directly to growers, including crop nutrients, crop protection, seed, as well as agronomic and application services.

