$5.51 EPS Expected for Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 6th, 2022

Brokerages expect Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) to post $5.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Steel Dynamics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $4.83 and the highest estimate coming in at $6.13. Steel Dynamics reported earnings of $2.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 162.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $15.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.37 to $21.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $8.05 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.61 to $14.95. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Steel Dynamics.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLDGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 24th. The basic materials company reported $5.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.05. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 17.46% and a return on equity of 63.43%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages recently commented on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Steel Dynamics from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Steel Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:STLD traded down $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $82.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,584,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,473,911. Steel Dynamics has a 12-month low of $49.53 and a 12-month high of $89.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.28 and a 200-day moving average of $65.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Steel Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, February 28th that allows the company to buyback $1.25 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is a positive change from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Steel Dynamics’s payout ratio is presently 8.67%.

In other Steel Dynamics news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

