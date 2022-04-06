$53.17 Million in Sales Expected for Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) to report $53.17 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Travere Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $55.13 million and the lowest is $49.30 million. Travere Therapeutics reported sales of $47.41 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Travere Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $213.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $200.58 million to $229.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $278.83 million, with estimates ranging from $234.00 million to $345.76 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Travere Therapeutics.

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $57.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Travere Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 79.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($2.37) earnings per share.

TVTX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink upped their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on Travere Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.11.

In other news, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 4,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $131,876.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 7,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total value of $196,667.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 34,569 shares of company stock valued at $915,264. 4.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $36,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 132.7% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 2,311 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $202,000.

Shares of TVTX stock traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $28.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,230,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 707,686. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a current ratio of 4.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.38 and a 200-day moving average of $27.21. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $31.65.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

