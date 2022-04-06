60,428 Shares in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Purchased by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 60,428 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,723,000. BorgWarner comprises 2.4% of Keene & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in BorgWarner by 95.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BorgWarner by 1,962.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. 91.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other BorgWarner news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total value of $250,485.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BWA traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,407,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,104,054. BorgWarner Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.85 and a 52-week high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $43.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.41.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. BorgWarner’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Several research firms recently commented on BWA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $52.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BorgWarner presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.42.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Air Management, E-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

