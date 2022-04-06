6,132 Shares in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) Purchased by NewEdge Wealth LLC

NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $711,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 25.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,547,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $768,293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550,631 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,033,329 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,835,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207,571 shares in the last quarter. Seven Post Investment Office LP purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $78,604,000. Iyo Bank Ltd. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $74,752,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 23.3% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,459,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $250,311,000 after purchasing an additional 465,048 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Shares of VNQ opened at $109.40 on Wednesday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $93.14 and a twelve month high of $116.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $104.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.44.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.