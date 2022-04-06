669,575 Shares in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 669,575 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,435,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Acacia Research by 78.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,483 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Acacia Research by 33.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,258 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acacia Research during the third quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 105.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,171 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 5,727 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACTG traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.43. The stock had a trading volume of 1,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 349,505. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.02 and its 200 day moving average is $4.93. Acacia Research Co. has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $7.54.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Acacia Research in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

