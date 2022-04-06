$7.09 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will post $7.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

Get United Natural Foods alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NASDAQ UNFI traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $40.39. 4,676 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 649,214. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. United Natural Foods has a 1-year low of $30.61 and a 1-year high of $57.89. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.02.

United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Natural Foods (UNFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for United Natural Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Natural Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.