$7.09 Billion in Sales Expected for United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that United Natural Foods Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI – Get Rating) will post $7.09 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $6.93 billion to $7.36 billion. United Natural Foods posted sales of $6.62 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $28.55 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $28.19 billion to $28.81 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $29.48 billion, with estimates ranging from $29.41 billion to $29.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
United Natural Foods Company Profile (Get Rating)
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
