702 Shares in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Bought by Dfpg Investments LLC

Dfpg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 16,123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,790,000 after purchasing an additional 9,637 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 56,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,697,000 after purchasing an additional 6,857 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 184,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $69,243,000 after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Public Storage by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,492 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 316,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,997,000 after buying an additional 1,923 shares in the last quarter. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PSA stock traded up $8.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $404.48. 8,324 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 707,034. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The firm has a market cap of $70.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $365.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $346.64. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $252.00 and a 1-year high of $402.69.

Public Storage ( NYSE:PSA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.11. Public Storage had a net margin of 57.18% and a return on equity of 39.08%. The firm had revenue of $724.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $916.68 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Public Storage will post 15.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.05%.

In related news, Director Rebecca L. Owen sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.25, for a total transaction of $1,791,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PSA shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $333.00 to $357.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Public Storage from $385.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $351.38.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

