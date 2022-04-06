$736.20 Million in Sales Expected for Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) will announce $736.20 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have provided estimates for Werner Enterprises’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $688.28 million and the highest estimate coming in at $785.72 million. Werner Enterprises posted sales of $616.45 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Werner Enterprises will report full year sales of $3.07 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.93 billion to $3.18 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.89 billion to $3.36 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Werner Enterprises.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.17. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 9.47% and a return on equity of 18.18%. The firm had revenue of $765.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $725.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 EPS.

WERN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stephens lowered shares of Werner Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Werner Enterprises from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.67.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WERN. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Werner Enterprises by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,299 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Werner Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. 86.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

WERN stock traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,895 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,274. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Werner Enterprises has a twelve month low of $36.94 and a twelve month high of $49.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.53%.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics segments.

