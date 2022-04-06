8,396 Shares in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Purchased by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 8,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 66.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,887 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 1,558 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, HighTower Trust Services LTA purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors own 94.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $36.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.56 and a current ratio of 3.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $36.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.22. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $40.83. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.77, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.18.

American Assets Trust ( NYSE:AAT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 7.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.47%. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 266.67%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AAT. TheStreet upgraded American Assets Trust from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Mizuho reduced their price target on American Assets Trust from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on American Assets Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.90 per share, with a total value of $349,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 3,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $36.73 per share, for a total transaction of $114,009.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 38,613 shares of company stock worth $1,381,507. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

