90,672 Shares in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Bought by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 90,672 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,423,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PDCE. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of PDC Energy by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 2,478 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the third quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDC Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000.

PDCE opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $65.02 and its 200-day moving average is $56.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 2.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. PDC Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.17 and a twelve month high of $78.13.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The energy producer reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $854.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.65 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 28.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.01%.

In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.14, for a total transaction of $73,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Nicole L. Martinet sold 3,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $226,186.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,275,919 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PDCE. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PDC Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of PDC Energy from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PDC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.00.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

