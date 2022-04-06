Aaron G.L. Fletcher Acquires 735,000 Shares of Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) Stock

Cue Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) Director Aaron G.L. Fletcher acquired 735,000 shares of Cue Biopharma stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.76 per share, for a total transaction of $3,498,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of CUE opened at $5.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.81 million, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.19. Cue Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.29 and a 1 year high of $18.42.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.13. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 65.04% and a negative net margin of 295.57%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cue Biopharma, Inc. will post -1.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CUE shares. Craig Hallum cut their target price on Cue Biopharma from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cue Biopharma from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 21st. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Cue Biopharma from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HC Wainwright began coverage on Cue Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cue Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Cue Biopharma by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 427,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,978,000 after buying an additional 108,236 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Cue Biopharma by 109,587.5% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 8,767 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 27,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 7,065 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its position in Cue Biopharma by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 12,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in Cue Biopharma by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 84,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

About Cue Biopharma

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate is CUE-101, a fusion protein biologic that is in Phase 1b clinical trial designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus-driven cancers.

