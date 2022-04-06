Aaron Kimball Sells 32,639 Shares of Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY) Stock

Zymergen Inc. (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $93,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Aaron Kimball also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 1st, Aaron Kimball sold 25,000 shares of Zymergen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $126,500.00.

On Tuesday, January 18th, Aaron Kimball sold 50,000 shares of Zymergen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.18, for a total transaction of $259,000.00.

Shares of Zymergen stock traded down $0.24 on Tuesday, reaching $2.79. 744,468 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,378. Zymergen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.32.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative net margin of 2,160.81% and a negative return on equity of 213.99%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zymergen Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Zymergen by 1,265.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,985 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Zymergen in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Zymergen by 323.1% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zymergen in the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.77% of the company’s stock.

ZY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zymergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Zymergen in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Zymergen from $10.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.18.

About Zymergen

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

