ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.38 Per Share

ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for ABB in a note issued to investors on Sunday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Toennessen expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ABB’s FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.97 EPS.

ABB (NYSE:ABB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on ABB in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oddo Bhf raised shares of ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. HSBC downgraded ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on ABB from CHF 36 to CHF 34 in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ABB has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.77.

NYSE:ABB opened at $32.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.05. ABB has a twelve month low of $30.42 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.94 and a 200-day moving average of $34.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th were given a dividend of $0.537 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. ABB’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.79%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in ABB by 93.6% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 37,931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 18,338 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in ABB by 6.6% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 28,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the third quarter valued at approximately $11,531,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in ABB by 7.6% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 307,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,261,000 after purchasing an additional 21,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Capital Management increased its stake in shares of ABB by 1.3% during the third quarter. Marathon Capital Management now owns 123,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.97% of the company’s stock.

ABB Ltd engages in manufacture and sale of electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panelboards, switchgear, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

