Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG) Insider Acquires £220.32 in Stock

Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc (LON:ADIG – Get Rating) insider Tom Challenor acquired 216 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 102 ($1.34) per share, with a total value of £220.32 ($288.94).
Shares of LON:ADIG opened at GBX 100.75 ($1.32) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc has a 1 year low of GBX 93.19 ($1.22) and a 1 year high of GBX 104.50 ($1.37). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 101.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.67. The firm has a market cap of £311.42 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.04.
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of GBX 1.40 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.39%. This is a positive change from Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s previous dividend of $1.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.82%.
Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust plc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited and Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Read More
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Diversified Income and Growth Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.