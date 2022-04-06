ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) Shares Up 3.7%

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $26.74 and last traded at $26.71. 34,303 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,595,993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.75.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ACAD. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Bank of America increased their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 7th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upgraded ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.04.

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.94.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ACAD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 34.67% and a negative return on equity of 29.79%. The business had revenue of $130.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.42) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Srdjan R. Stankovic sold 1,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $35,723.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen Davis sold 3,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total value of $93,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,042 shares of company stock valued at $167,600 over the last quarter. 28.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ACAD. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $36,972,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $25,165,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 167.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,231,262 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $20,526,000 after purchasing an additional 771,450 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 28.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,352,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,256,000 after purchasing an additional 750,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $16,742,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis; Trofinetide, a novel synthetic analog for the treatment of Rett syndrome; ACP-044, a novel first-in-class orally administered non-opioid analgesic for treating acute and chronic pain; and ACP-319, a positive allosteric modulator of the muscarinic receptor for treating cognition and schizophrenia.

