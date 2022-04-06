Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) Trading Down 10.3%

Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 10.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.90 and last traded at $15.90. Approximately 24,686 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 700,184 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.72.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ACCD shares. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Accolade in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Accolade in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Accolade from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Accolade from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Accolade from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $17.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -9.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.99. Accolade had a negative net margin of 33.86% and a negative return on equity of 20.66%. The company had revenue of $83.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.89 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.32) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACCD. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Accolade during the third quarter valued at $63,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Accolade by 50.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust raised its position in Accolade by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after acquiring an additional 4,226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.18% of the company’s stock.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

