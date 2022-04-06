ACoconut (AC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $391,583.95

ACoconut (AC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 5th. ACoconut has a total market cap of $391,583.95 and approximately $51,327.00 worth of ACoconut was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ACoconut coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000324 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, ACoconut has traded 0.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.08 or 0.00024385 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000745 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00005559 BTC.

Mint Club (MINT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 127% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Interlude (ISH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ACoconut (CRYPTO:AC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on April 26th, 2014. ACoconut’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,661,650 coins. ACoconut’s official website is acbtc.fi . ACoconut’s official Twitter account is @AsiaCoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Asia Coin is a Scrypt Coin with a very brief PoW phase of two weeks or 20,000 blocks. The PoW phase is scheduled to produce 40% of the hard capped limit of 360 million. The PoS phase is set for ten years with first-year stake interest set at a high 100% – which subsequently drops to 2%. Block time is 60 seconds, difficulty retargets every block and there was no pre-mine. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ACoconut directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ACoconut should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ACoconut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

