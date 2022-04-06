Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acorda Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACOR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACOR opened at $1.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Acorda Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.58 and a fifty-two week high of $6.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.80. The company has a market cap of $21.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.16 and a beta of 0.38.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Acorda Therapeutics by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,911 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acorda Therapeutics by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 40,721 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 7,432 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 1.5% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 724,718 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,334,000 after buying an additional 10,600 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Acorda Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Acorda Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,402 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. 28.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acorda Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for neurological disorders in the United States. The company markets Ampyra (dalfampridine), an oral drug to improve walking in patients with multiple sclerosis (MS); Selincro for the treatment of alcohol dependence; and Inbrija for the treatment of OFF periods in Parkinson's disease in Europe.

