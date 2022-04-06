Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $311,000 Stock Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 26.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,327 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 489 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBM. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 3,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 4,609 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,523 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 54.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IBM traded down $1.54 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.35. The company had a trading volume of 312 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,948,803. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $114.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.10. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $129.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.44.

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $16.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.07 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were issued a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.18.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

