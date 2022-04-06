Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Has $498,000 Stock Position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV cut its holdings in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,824 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Workday were worth $498,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Workday by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,262 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 96.6% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,809 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 1,872 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 58.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 308 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Workday by 1.4% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,191,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Workday by 4.7% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 46,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $11,555,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares during the period. 69.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDAY traded down $6.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $233.56. 609 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,165,661. The company’s 50 day moving average is $234.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.01. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $205.90 and a twelve month high of $307.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $58.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,397.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The software maker reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Workday had a return on equity of 2.63% and a net margin of 0.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 3,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.95, for a total transaction of $887,165.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO James Bozzini sold 4,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $1,226,559.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,597 shares of company stock valued at $55,407,953 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 24.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Societe Generale upgraded Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $306.00 to $309.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Bank of America boosted their price target on Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Workday from $360.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Workday from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.33.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

