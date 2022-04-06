Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 414 Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV reduced its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,383 shares of the company’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 500.0% in the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of iShares Global Tech ETF stock traded down $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $57.61. 1,008,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 553,460. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $50.21 and a 1 year high of $65.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $56.73 and its 200 day moving average is $59.52.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

