Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Sells 754 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV lessened its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,959 shares of the company’s stock after selling 754 shares during the period. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $567,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,400,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,678,000 after purchasing an additional 326,162 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 202.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,115,000 after acquiring an additional 273,207 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 607,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 258,763 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,723,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,386,000 after acquiring an additional 185,027 shares during the period. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $14,823,000.

NYSEARCA GSLC traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $88.76. 280,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 546,230. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $80.34 and a 52-week high of $95.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $87.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.00.

