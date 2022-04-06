Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Takes $226,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 450 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 49,050.0% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,517,624 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,590,000 after acquiring an additional 15,486,052 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 103.0% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,619,038 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,449,171,000 after acquiring an additional 1,836,665 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,693,237 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,481,120,000 after acquiring an additional 768,188 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter worth $346,859,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 69,706,545 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $27,237,133,000 after acquiring an additional 679,255 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UNH traded up $7.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $517.76. 2,905,259 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,034,547. The firm has a market cap of $487.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.88. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $360.55 and a twelve month high of $524.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $488.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $464.66.

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 11th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.08%.

UNH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $495.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $520.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $506.43.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia bought 2,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $464.97 per share, with a total value of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $11,123,890. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

