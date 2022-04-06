AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.01). AcuityAds posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AcuityAds.
AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the third quarter worth about $6,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AcuityAds by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares during the period. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of ATY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. 156,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $199.81 million and a P/E ratio of 21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $13.00.
About AcuityAds (Get Rating)
AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AcuityAds (ATY)
- Chevron Is Moving Higher On Analyst Upgrades
- Why Did Acuity Brands, Inc Fall After Strong Q2 Results?
- Time to Get in the Zone, AutoZone Stock
- JELD-WEN A Buy But Analysts Sentiment Is Slipping
- Three Stocks To Buy Before They Report Q1 Earnings
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AcuityAds (ATY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for AcuityAds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AcuityAds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.