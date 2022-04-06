AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that AcuityAds Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.04 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for AcuityAds’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.13 and the lowest is ($0.01). AcuityAds posted earnings per share of $0.06 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that AcuityAds will report full-year earnings of $0.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.28. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.36. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow AcuityAds.

AcuityAds (NYSE:ATY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.02). AcuityAds had a net margin of 8.67% and a return on equity of 14.67%.

ATY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of AcuityAds from C$13.00 to C$7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. TD Securities raised shares of AcuityAds from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of AcuityAds from $4.50 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of AcuityAds in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ATY. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in AcuityAds during the third quarter worth about $6,981,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of AcuityAds by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 677,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,549,000 after purchasing an additional 370,600 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of AcuityAds during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,775,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in AcuityAds by 25.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,131,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,568,000 after buying an additional 231,200 shares during the period. 18.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ATY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.29. 156,017 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 157,188. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.96. The stock has a market cap of $199.81 million and a P/E ratio of 21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.44. AcuityAds has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $13.00.

AcuityAds Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital advertising solutions. It focuses on self-serve programmatic marketing platform. It offers video advertising, self-serve advertising technology, and mobile advertising. The company was founded by Tal Hayek, Nathan Mekuz, Rachel Kapcan, and Joe Ontman on October 9, 2009 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

