Adecoagro (NYSE:AGRO) Shares Down 5.3%

Adecoagro S.A. (NYSE:AGRO – Get Rating) dropped 5.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $11.67 and last traded at $11.68. Approximately 27,374 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,364,705 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

AGRO has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Adecoagro in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Adecoagro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Adecoagro ( NYSE:AGRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $312.76 million for the quarter. Adecoagro had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 11.83%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Adecoagro S.A. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Adecoagro during the 4th quarter worth about $3,191,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in Adecoagro by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 67,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 32,305 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Adecoagro in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,569,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Adecoagro by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 121,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after purchasing an additional 30,871 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Adecoagro

Adecoagro SA operates as an agro-industrial company in South America. It engages in farming crops and other agricultural products, dairy operations, and land transformation activities, as well as in sugar, ethanol, and energy production activities. The company is involved in the planting, harvesting, and sale of grains and oilseeds, as well as wheat, corn, soybeans, peanut, cotton, sunflowers, and other; provision of grain warehousing/conditioning, handling, and drying services to third parties; and purchase and sale of crops produced by third parties.

