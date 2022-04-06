Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 15,733 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,045,135 shares.The stock last traded at $35.19 and had previously closed at $36.13.

Several research firms recently commented on ADNT. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Adient from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adient from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Adient from $50.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays downgraded shares of Adient from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Adient from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.22.

The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 3.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.17 and its 200 day moving average is $43.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. Adient had a net margin of 6.79% and a return on equity of 0.04%. Adient’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Adient plc will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADNT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,580,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,579,000 after acquiring an additional 151,676 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 46.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,955,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,434 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 10.0% during the third quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 3,349,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,857,000 after purchasing an additional 303,320 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,885,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,139,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Adient by 3.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,877,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,274,000 after purchasing an additional 87,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Adient plc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's seating solutions include frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers. It serves automotive original equipment manufacturers in the Americas, including North America and South America; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

